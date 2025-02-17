Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, known for his motivational and spiritual videos, has reported that his Instagram account, @abhinavaroraofficial, was shut down by unidentified individuals. The account, which had nearly a million followers, was taken down about four days ago, leaving his followers puzzled. Currently, users trying to access the account are met with an error message stating, “Sorry, this page isn't available.” In response to the incident, Abhinav, who is just 10 years old, shared a video on a new Instagram account named Mannat Arora in which he alleged that the shutdown was part of a conspiracy. In the video, also shared by his father, Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav calmly stated, “Zyada kuch nahi hua hai, bas mera Instagram band ho gaya hai” (Nothing much, except that my Instagram account has been shut down). ‘Any Other Kid Would Have Gone Into Depression’: Abhinav Arora Aka Bal Sant Baba’s Father Tarun Raj Arora Explains Why Filed FIR Against 7 YouTubers (Watch Video).

Abhinav Arora’s Instagram Shut Down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannat Arora (@mannat_arora_24)

