Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old Indian spiritual teacher and content creator, has become quite popular on social media, with many of his videos going viral online. He has been part of controversy in the past. In his latest viral video, he is again capturing people’s attention for all the wrong reasons. In a now viral video doing the rounds on social media, Abhinav is seen dressed as Lord Hanuman, complete with face paint. The issue, however, arises from his behaviour. He is seen singing and dancing to a song in the revered deity’s attire. The clip did not sit well with netizens who are calling him out for his irresponsible and inappropriate actions. Here’s how they react. Abhinav Arora Viral Video: 'India's Youngest Spiritual Orator' Once Featured in 'Falooda Express' Ice Cream Ad, Old Clips Surface After YouTuber Ankit aka Only Desi Talks About the Kid on His Channel.

Abhinav Arora Dances and Sings Dressed As Lord Hanuman

ऐसा क्यों है कि कोई भी आता है और हिन्दुओं की आस्था का मज़ाक बनाकर चला जाता है? इस लड़के को देखिए अभिनव अरोड़ा, यह अपने बिजनेस के लिए हनुमान जी का भेष धारण करके नाच रहा है, यह लोग अपने निजी स्वार्थ के लिए कुछ भी करने को तैयार रहते हैं, अब जब सनातन के ध्वजवाहक ही हमारे आराध्यों… pic.twitter.com/2z8Yqf7NdX — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) December 5, 2024

LOL!

I was worried about his mental health. Now I'm worried about mine pic.twitter.com/bssDfBmgUu — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) December 5, 2024

This Is Not AI?

I thought this was AI. I was wrong 😭 — Ashish Airon (@AshishAiron) December 5, 2024

Time for Smartphones Without Camera!

We need Smartphones without Camera. — Dharma Giri (@planetdreams) December 5, 2024

Sad!

Sad to see all these. — Dr G Rajesh (Gopalan Nair Rajesh) (@DrRajeshG1) December 5, 2024

This Is Exploitation!

Oh God ! It’s that same kid! His parents are exploiting him ,they need to be booked ! When he will grow up nd be mature he is going to hate his parents for doing this to him! — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) December 5, 2024

