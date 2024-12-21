Bal Sant Baba, aka Abhinav Arora, has reportedly filed a case in court demanding an FIR against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the 10-year-old Abhinav Arora saying that he wasn't that bad how much people accused him of (hum itne bhi bure nahi the jitne ilzam lagaye logo ne). As per reports, Bal Sant Baba has approached the Mathura Court along with his lawyers as he filed an FIR against a few fellow YouTubers for trolling him on the platform. In the past, Arora has been honoured as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Top Newsmakers of 2024: From Gautam Adani to Lawrence Bishnoi and ‘Bal Sant Baba’ Abhinav Arora, List of Figures Who Made Headlines This Year.

'Itna Bura Hoon Kya', Asks 'Bal Sant Baba' Abhinav Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)