In a statement, Tarun Raj Arora, the father of Abhinav Arora, popularly known as Bal Sant Baba, revealed why he filed an FIR against seven YouTubers who allegedly engaged in relentless trolling of his son. Speaking candidly, Tarun explained how the online harassment had crossed a line, affecting his son’s mental health. “Social media trolling had been going on for a long time. People would call him 'Totla and 'Mota', which, at first, seemed like harmless taunts. But after a certain point, the trolling turned vicious and hurtful,” Tarun Raj Arora said. He added, “Any other child would have gone into depression because of the constant lies and slander.” Tarun accused the YouTubers of creating malicious content aimed at tarnishing his son’s reputation for their personal gain, claiming that they were more focused on increasing views than considering the emotional toll their actions had on an individual. "There comes a point when it all crosses a line. These YouTubers are doing this just to make money and gain views, without caring about the consequences," he stated. Abhinav Arora Aka Bal Sant Baba Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Him Dancing and Singing Dressed As Lord Hanuman (Watch).

Abhinav Arora Father Tarun Raj Arora Explains Why Filed FIR Against 7 YouTubers

