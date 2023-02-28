A CCTV video recorded a sensational case of a truck driver and cleaner killing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town. The man who was killed has been identified as Saurabh Kulshrestha. He was seen hanging from the window of the truck. When people started following the truck, he was thrown down and drenched in his blood. He was taken to a hospital, where he died during the treatment. While the driver and cleaner are absconding, police have lodged a complaint under IPC 302. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Infant Killed, 14 Injured After Being Hit by Car in Sitapur; Driver Detained.

CCTV Records Entire Incident of Brutally Injuring A Man Inside A Truck

