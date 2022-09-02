The internet has given us enough look-alikes of famous personalities. This time it's Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger who has been in the online limelight for her striking similarities with the Bollywood actor. The content creator, Aashita Singh, shared a reel that has garnered more than 26 million views on Instagram wherein she looks precisely like the doe-eyed former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She made a reel in trending lip-sync audio, and since then, netizens could not believe their eyes. Ed Sheeran Doppelganger on TikTok! Girl's Boyfriend and His Uncanny Resemblance to the English Singer Will Blow Your Mind.

No, This Is Not Aishwarya Rai!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashita Singh (@aashitarathore)

