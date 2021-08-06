Bollywood often gets trolled for copying content from others. Now a popular Instagram user named 'Diet Sabya' has found a perfect similarity between Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom's first song 'Marjaawaan' poster with the original ‘hanging out of train’ picture of infamous Belgian travel couple Camille Demyttenaere and Jean Hocke. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya)

The Original Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (& my boys) (@backpackdiariez)

