An Amazon driver walked through a police stand-off to ensure that a package is delivered right in North Carolina, US. The video of the man on duty has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly transpired on March 9. In the video, the delivery agent can be seen walking into a police standoff, and handing over the package to the SWAT member as going inside the house in question was a big no-no.

Call of Duty for Amazon Driver:

Amazon driver delivers packaged through a SWAT situation pic.twitter.com/hBjCqJDBnF — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) March 19, 2023

Real One!

He's a real one. — MIPadresFan (@PadresOfMich) March 19, 2023

He Is, Isn't He?

Employee of the year. — Dan (@Mojoo1) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)