In the tech world, one of the most easily recognisable names is Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, in a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, he managed to fly completely under the radar. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Tim Cook visited a local eatery in New Orleans, where he was seen enjoying a low-key meal with other Apple executives. While many seemed to be excited on seeing NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, Tim Cook went completely unnoticed by those around him, thanks to his plain clothes and mild-mannered behaviour. He quietly enjoyed one of Louisiana’s iconic sandwiches, the po’ boy, without drawing any attention toward himself. Watch the viral video below. Lionel Messi Attends Super Bowl 2025 With Inter Miami Teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets (See Pics and Videos).

Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local Eatery in New Orleans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Alonso (@jzosports)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)