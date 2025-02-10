Lionel Messi was among the stars who were in attendance at Super Bowl 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, February 10. Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl 2025. The Inter Miami and Argentina national football team star was spotted arriving at the venue to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs clash. He was joined by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and the former Barcelona defender took to social media to share the pictures. Lionel Messi also was seen interacting with a fan at the Caesars Superdome. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves at Super Bowl 2025 While Grooving to 'Not Like Us' During Kendrick Lamar's Half-Time Performance; Tennis Great Makes Surprise Appearance (Watch Videos).

Lionel Messi Arrives at Caesars Superdome to Attend Super Bowl

Lionel Messi Attends Super Bowl 2025 Along With Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial)

Lionel Messi Interacts With a Fan

الأسطورة ميسي مع ماتيو ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BMucjboew8 — Messi World (@M10GOAT) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)