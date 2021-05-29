The famous English playwright, poet, and actor William Shakespeare, who gave us the iconic story of Romeo and Juliet had died in 1616. However, on Thursday, an Argentinian TV news anchor announced that William Shakespeare, "one of the most important writers in the English language," had passed away five months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Basically, she confused the famous writer with William "Bill" Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Warwickshire, who was one of the world's first recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. The video went viral in no time, take a look:

