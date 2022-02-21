A digital Brazilian artist used Artificial Intelligence to make to watch how famous historical figures will look like in today's modern times. Hidreley Diao contributes to Bored Panda, which is an online publication dedicated to creative people. Portraits of historical people are iconic and instantly recognizable, so imagine what their real-life clone will look like. Here is Hidreley's most well-known rendition of historical buffs.
George Washington- First President Of The United States
Hidreley Diao uses AI to capture what historical figures would look like if they were modern people.
George Washington: pic.twitter.com/Wh5bi9FAgL
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Benjamin Franklin
Ben Franklin pic.twitter.com/7p5U61olrl— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Mona Lisa - World's Most Famous Oil Painting
Mona Lisa pic.twitter.com/ZBpkAEGiDe
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleon pic.twitter.com/lDmWpYs5KX
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
The Statue Of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty pic.twitter.com/m9dY8VEvt0
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Leonardo Di Ser Piero Da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci pic.twitter.com/lpFzsZDMun
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart pic.twitter.com/rAc2wZwgYP
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Beethoven pic.twitter.com/A5dpNfVilV
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Isaac Newton
Newton pic.twitter.com/Ah6EBBorrF
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
William Shakespeare
Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/qPKWICC1EY
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Vincent Van Gogh
Van Gogh pic.twitter.com/h0QR4Uy41y
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Henry VIII
Henry VIII pic.twitter.com/yyn6Aj53at
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette pic.twitter.com/PY6SmIvJiV
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Cleopatra
Cleopatra pic.twitter.com/r21AbkRHFF
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Julius Caesar
Caesar pic.twitter.com/l8wmKHb7cM
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Alexander The Great
Alexander the Great pic.twitter.com/DXxjbpBlXR
— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
