A digital Brazilian artist used Artificial Intelligence to make to watch how famous historical figures will look like in today's modern times. Hidreley Diao contributes to Bored Panda, which is an online publication dedicated to creative people. Portraits of historical people are iconic and instantly recognizable, so imagine what their real-life clone will look like. Here is Hidreley's most well-known rendition of historical buffs.

George Washington- First President Of The United States

Hidreley Diao uses AI to capture what historical figures would look like if they were modern people. George Washington: pic.twitter.com/Wh5bi9FAgL — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022

Benjamin Franklin

Mona Lisa - World's Most Famous Oil Painting

Napoleon Bonaparte

The Statue Of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty pic.twitter.com/m9dY8VEvt0 — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022

Leonardo Di Ser Piero Da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci pic.twitter.com/lpFzsZDMun — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Ludwig Van Beethoven

Isaac Newton

William Shakespeare

Vincent Van Gogh

Henry VIII

Marie Antoinette

Cleopatra

Julius Caesar

Alexander The Great

Alexander the Great pic.twitter.com/DXxjbpBlXR — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022

