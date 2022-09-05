The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has summoned Wikipedia officials in India for seeking explanation on how Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page was changed to reflect an association with Khalistan. Arshdeep Singh was massively criticised after he dropped an easy catch during India vs Pakistan match yesterday. Many Twitter handles called him a "Khalistani". Harbhajan Singh Comes Out in Support of Arshdeep Singh After Youngster Drops Asif Ali’s Catch in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match.

Wikipedia Officials in India Summoned:

