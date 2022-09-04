Arshdeep Singh had a moment to forget against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter as the Indian bowler dropped Asif Ali's catch. Ali played a crucial role in the game, scoring 16 runs off 8 deliveries. leading his side to an important win. Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of the young pacer after he was criticised for the mistake.

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

