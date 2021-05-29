Reporting for a news channel is considered to be a serious job; however, recently an Assam reporter made it outright funny. The popular Assam channel's reporter was reporting about a python snake that had been found at Majuli island in Assam and he dramatically explained the whole incident. He was seen reporting from inside a fake 'snake's mouth' and the video of him went viral in no time. It has left netizens in splits. Take a look:

News18 Bangla: Nobody as dramatic as us in the Indian news television industry. News18 Assam: Hold my laupani. https://t.co/kHCD5iPlIi pic.twitter.com/mZegBQVTq6 — Bhargab Sarmah (@BhargabSarmah) May 27, 2021

Hilarious

