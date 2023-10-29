Snakes happen to be one of the most terrifying reptiles in the world. Recently, an Australian woman posted a video of herself removing two giant snakes from the ceiling of her house. Not only that, but she opted to use her naked hands in place of protective gear. The woman can be seen standing atop what seems to be a table in the brief video. She gets rid of the snakes with a big stick. One of the snakes descends in a matter of seconds and encircles her arm. The larger snake coils around her as she manages to grab hold of it. Interestingly, the Australian woman remained composed the entire time. While the whereabouts of the video remain unknown, the clip shared by user Nathan Stafford on Instagram is currently doing rounds on the internet and has garnered five million views and 69,000 likes. Flying Snake? Video of Viper Leaping off a Rooftop in Australia Goes Viral; It Will Give You the Chills!

Woman Removes Two Giant Snakes From Ceiling of Her House

