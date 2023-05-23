Mothers are a child's first teachers, even in the animal kingdom! In a cute video IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared on Twitter, a mother elephant is seen teaching a baby elephant how to clean fooder playfully through its trunk. The video was taken in the Mudumalai forest in Tamil Nadu. "One of the very sensitive animals which I hope believes in cleanliness [sic]," a user commented on the video. "Nature Godly blessed with divinity [sic]," commented another user on the heartwarming video. Two Giant Elephants Clash With Each Other, IFS Officer Says 'When Titans Clash, Forest Shivers' (Watch Video).

Watch the Heart-Touching Elephant Video Here:

Absolutely in love with this adorable elephant mother and baby duo. Look at the way the mother cleans her food playfully while the baby is learning.Took this in Mudumalai sometime back. #elephants #mudumalai #TNForest pic.twitter.com/hRY04xnbVd — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 23, 2023

