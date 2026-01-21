A video going viral on social media shows a girl occupying the bathroom of an express train for two hours. Several users shared the video claiming that the bathroom was made into an OYO room (Bathroom ko OYO room bana diya). "For 2 hours a girl & her liver occupied #Bathroom in a train,bathroom changed to #OYO room by #GENZ girl & boy," one of the posts read. In the video, a cop is seen standing outside he bathrom occupied for a few hours. As the video moves ahead, a boy is seen coming out of the bathroom. It is alleged that the boy is the girl's lover. The video then shows the girl being questioned by cops and stating that she its her problem who she takes inside the bathroom. Meanwhile, netizens have demanded action against the girl and the boy. Amroha Viral Video: Caught Red-Handed With Another Woman in OYO Hotel Room, Woman Beats Husband With Slipper in Uttar Pradesh.

Couple Turns Bathroom of Train Into OYO Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expose Bihar (@ex_posebihar)

Video of the Incident Showing Girl Occupying Bathroom of Train Goes Viral

For 2 hours a girl & her liver occupied #Bathroom in a train,bathroom changed to #OYO room by #GENZ girl & boy ,shamelessly arguing whom ever wants I will take what will be the position of her parents when they see this video 😡😡pic.twitter.com/WusQzrtmL0 — KS Sharma ( He / Him ) (@super378) January 21, 2026

X User Reacts to Viral Video

ये oyo कोच भी आजकल gadar मचा रहे हैं आए दिन ही इसके वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं इनके ऊपर कारवाई शायद कुछ होती ही नहीं सोशल मीडिया पर ही ये सब कहर बरपा रहे हैं — Anjum Samachar (@anjumsamachar) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

