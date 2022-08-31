An old video from 2014 resurfaced online, and it has taken the internet by storm! The clip of a BBC journalist who accidentally got high on camera during a broadcast is the best thing on the web. The journalist Quentin Sommerville was reporting from an open field about a burning pile of drugs, after which he inhaled the fume and burst out laughing uncontrollably. The Middle East correspondent in the viral video could not complete a single sentence without giggling. Assam Reporter's Dramatic Reporting From 'Snake's Mouth' Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch Viral Video Getting Hilarious Reaction.

Twitter Had A Gala Time Over The Video!

BBC reporter Quentin Somerville accidentally gets high from pile of burning heroine, fails to report further pic.twitter.com/ozJj8Ttqzs — A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 29, 2022

