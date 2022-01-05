On a shocking note, Betty White passed away on December 31. She left us just few weeks before her 100th birthday. Now, to give a tribute to the legendary actress a fan-made challenge has been brought up. The challenge is a big prove about Betty's love towards dogs. As per reports, once upon a time in her life she had 26 dogs. Betty White Filmed a Tribute for Fans Just 10 Days Before Her Death.

Earlier on an interview with TV Guide she revealed, "They’re the two things I love the most and I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal work! I’ve loved animals since I was in the womb. I was the lucky little girl who had parents who went for a walk and they’d come home with a dog or a cat. “He followed us home, Betty. Can we keep him? I’m not into animal rights. I’m only into animal welfare and health. I’ve been with the Morris Animal Foundation since the ’70s. We’re a health organization. We fund campaign health studies for dogs, cats, lizards, and wildlife. I’ve worked with the L.A. Zoo for about the same length of time. I get my animal fixes!"

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The Betty White Challenge. January 17th. #BettyWhiteChallenge Please pass it on… pic.twitter.com/itufEumDE9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 3, 2022

