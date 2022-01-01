Betty White, who was known as the First Lady of Television, breathed her last on December 31, 2021. Aged 99, she would always be remembered for her warmth and laughter. Be it onscreen or off screen, she has always spread laughter everywhere. All are remembering the legendary actress for her iconic works over the years in the entertainment industry, especially her vibrant role in the 2009 released film The Proposal. The film starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the lead featured her as Grandma Annie aka Gammy, the former’s grandmother. Soon after her demise, netizens remembered the actress’ work by sharing few scenes, pictures and video clips from the film.

