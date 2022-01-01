Betty White, who was known as the First Lady of Television, breathed her last on December 31, 2021. Aged 99, she would always be remembered for her warmth and laughter. Be it onscreen or off screen, she has always spread laughter everywhere. All are remembering the legendary actress for her iconic works over the years in the entertainment industry, especially her vibrant role in the 2009 released film The Proposal. The film starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the lead featured her as Grandma Annie aka Gammy, the former’s grandmother. Soon after her demise, netizens remembered the actress’ work by sharing few scenes, pictures and video clips from the film.

Our Fave Too

One of my favorite Betty White moments😭😭😭 The Proposal truly made me entire childhood but the amount of times I quote this scene is wild 😭😭😭😭 💜 pic.twitter.com/TL741SAGzG — sakinah kamillah da nail tech (@yagirlkinah) December 31, 2021

Much Needed

Screw it, I’m rewatching The Proposal pic.twitter.com/hvRnhc1zfw — The Book of Noor-Hal Fett (@noorhal) December 31, 2021

Gammy...

The Proposal (2009) pic.twitter.com/UKxs6KU1Fh — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) December 31, 2021

Always Comforting

the proposal was such a comfort film for me, truly outsold the romcom genre. and betty white was the heart and soul of it, she leaves the world a better, happier place than she found it. pic.twitter.com/9J589UyaCB — kate (@kqtierose) December 31, 2021

RIP Gammy

The way I keep thinking and hoping Betty White is simply pulling a Nana from The Proposal and has not actually left us is probably not healthy… 😢💕 #RIPBettyWhite — Kie 💜🖤 (@KieMarie134) December 31, 2021

