Betty White’s demise has left the world saddened. The legendary actress, whose career spanned more than eight decades in the world of showbiz, died at the age of 99. She was popularly known for her roles in sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She had played the character of a Norwegian American named Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. The ‘sweet, kind and competitive’ Rose was loved by all. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture from The Golden Girls and the mourned the loss of the legendary actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Remembers Betty White

Kareena Kapoor Khan Remembers The Golden Girls Star (Photo Credits: Instagram)

