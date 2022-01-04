Recently, a news is going viral claiming that Betty White, the Emmy-winning star of "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", died days after after getting the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The quote attributed to White, which is going viral, is fake. The quote reads, ”Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.” Fact-checking website, PolitiFact, found no record of White making any such statement. White died on December 31, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

Tweet By Politifact:

Did Betty White say she got her COVID-19 booster days before she died? No, the “I just got boosted today” quote circulating on social media is fake. https://t.co/Fzo8g0Ksdc — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)