A Bengaluru food blogger, Ruchika, posted videos on social media on Monday (March 27) about how thieves tried to snatch her mobile phone while recording social media content outside a famous restaurant in the city. The thieves riding a motorcycle tried have been recorded making an attempt to grab her phone. She tried to capture the number plate, but it was blurred. Therefore, she mentioned in a viral video that the restaurant has CCTV footage. Bengaluru police are interrogating the incident. They have asked the girl to share her details on social media. Viral Video: Thieves Steal Oil From Moving Goods Train in Bihar.

Bengaluru Food Blogger Narrow Escaped Theft

A follower ruchika writes: As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand , luckily I pulled my phone down at that point , preventing him from snatching it.@BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/RALPqQlTVT — Bangalore 360 (@bangalore360_) March 27, 2023

