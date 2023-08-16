The black panther of the Kabini forest was recently spotted with his partner. The pictures of the elusive cat were captured by photographer Shaaz Jung. "Latest photo of Black Panther of #Kabini Saaya running with his partner Cleopetra (and some old videos). From Photographer Shaaz Jung who has taken many beautiful photos of this elusive cat [sic]," Twitter user @RajivKrishnaS wrote while sharing the pictures of the beautiful black panther and his leopard partner. Elderly Couple Climb Mt. Washington On Their 66th Wedding Anniversary, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Check Pictures of the Black Panther Here:

Latest photo of Black Panther of #Kabini Saaya running with his partner Cleopetra (and some old videos). From Photographer Shaaz Jung who has taken many beautiful photos of this elusive cat. @shaazjung @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs @supriyasahuias pic.twitter.com/ISo8ImxK7j — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) August 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)