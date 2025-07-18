In a breathtaking scenario straight out of a jungle fairytale, a majestic black panther was spotted taking a stroll alongside its two typically spotted leopards in the lush greenery of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Captured by roadside CCTV cameras around 2 am on July 16, the rare video footage has since taken the internet by storm. The video, which unveils the trio from two different camera angles, shows the stealthy cats passing silently across the road. The first shot captures their dramatic entrance; the second, a close-up marvel of their muscular grace. ‘Leopard Looking at His Food Like a Human!’ Rare Video From Kruger National Park Shows Big Cat Standing on 2 Legs (Watch).

Black Panther, 2 Leopards Casually Hit Tamil Nadu Road

Bagheera- the black panther- with its two normal coloured cubs on the roads of Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. Rare sight. pic.twitter.com/ZNp5dhSx8h — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 17, 2025

