Late at night in Delhi’s Preet Vihar, chaos unfolded when an unidentified gunman opened fire outside the Black Panther Hookah Bar, causing panic among patrons and staff. Viral footage shows three security guards fleeing as three to four shots were fired. This alarming incident adds to a troubling pattern of recent shootings at local clubs and bars, despite regulations. In a separate case nearby, police raided Mist Café and arrested manager Laikuddin for serving alcohol without a license. Authorities seized 11 liquor bottles and 53 beer cans. The café, operating illegally from the third floor of Park End Colony, was targeted after a tip-off. Police invoked the Delhi Excise Act in the arrest. Investigations are ongoing. Delhi Shooting: Several Rounds Fired at Plywood Shop by 3 Unidentified Persons in Nangloi.

Preet Vihar Hookah Bar Shooting

