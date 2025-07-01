A rare sighting of a black panther, a melanistic leopard, was captured on CCTV in Sagave village near Rajapur, in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the elusive big cat stalking and fatally attacking a pet dog under the cover of night. The panther, not a separate species but a leopard with a genetic condition called melanism that gives it a dark coat, is seen grabbing the dog by the neck before dragging it away. Sightings of black panthers are extremely rare, especially in the wilds of western India. Nagpur: Leopard Trapped Near Vayphal Toll Plaza on Samruddhi Expressway Safely Rescued by Forest Officials in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Black Panther Spotted in Ratnagiri

A CCTV camera installed outside a house in Sagave village near Rajapur, in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, captured rare footage of a melanistic leopard—commonly known as a black panther—hunting a pet dog.#BlackPanther #MelanisticLeopard #WildlifeSightings #RareSighting… pic.twitter.com/sHnImAAOxx — Ranjeet Shamal Bajirao Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) June 30, 2025

