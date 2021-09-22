BLACKPINK's lead dancer Lisa released the poster for her special performance video 'Money' that will release on September 23. The K-pop singer dropped the teaser poster for the second track of her debut's single album 'Lalisa', which was released earlier this month. The poster features Lisa in an enthralling look as she exudes her classic style statement in a fascinating pose. Lisa's poster that unveiled on September 20 also provides release details of the 'Money' exclusive video. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Performs ‘Lalisa’ on SBS Inkigayo, Looks Terrific in Printed Top and Shorts Co-Ord Set (View Pic and Video).

Check Out the Teaser Poster of Lisa's Money Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)