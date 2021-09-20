Lisa is having the time of her life. The 24-year-old dancer, rapper, vocalist of the K-Pop girl group, BLACKPINK, who recently debuted as a solo artist, performed on the album “LALISA” for Inkigayo, a South Korean music program broadcast by SBS. Lisa oozed oomph and swag in equal parts to leave her fans impressed. She wore a stunning red-printed crop top with dramatic sleeves and shorts co-ord sets to give an impressive performance.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Performs ‘Lalisa’ on Sbs Inkigayo

Here's A Look at Lisa's OOTD

