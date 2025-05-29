On Wednesday night, residents of Maoming City in Guangdong Province, South China, were left in disbelief when a dazzling fireball meteor briefly turned night into day. Witnesses claimed to have heard a loud bang at around nine o'clock in the evening, followed by a streak of extremely bright light that darted across the sky. A glowing fireball was seen burning through the atmosphere before vanishing from view in the scene, which was captured on several videos that have gone viral online. An astronomer from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' National Astronomical Observatories confirmed to the China News Service that a fireball meteor, a strong and uncommon space event, brought on the spectacular light. Meteor Seen in Argentina? Glittering Fireball Lights Spotted Blazing Across Night Sky, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Blazing ‘Fireball’ Meteor Streaks Across Maoming Sky

🇨🇳 | Compilation footage shows the moment a meteor/fireball streaked across the sky in Maoming City, Guangdong Province, China On the evening of May 28, 2025, there was a loud bang in the sky, and a super bright fire meteor suddenly descended over the urban area of Maoming!. pic.twitter.com/jaCsZtvocI — RenderNature (@RenderNature) May 28, 2025

After a "fireball" streaked across the sky over Maoming, South China's Guangdong Province, and nearby areas on Wednesday night, illuminating the sky like daytime, an astronomer from the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences said that the… pic.twitter.com/R5hZXjzJSo — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 29, 2025

A fireball streaked across the sky in western Guangdong! pic.twitter.com/9qee4b1irv — Jim (@yangyubin1998) May 28, 2025

