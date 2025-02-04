OnlyFans said that they are banning the video of one of their creators having sex with 1057 men. It is learned that the video of British pornstar Bonnie Blue's marathon sex stunt of sleeping with over 1,000 men has been banned from the adult site OnlyFans. The video has been reportedly banned for breaking the platform's rules. Speaking about the incident, OnlyFans spokesman said, "OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content." The development comes as Bonnie Blue was planning on using the footage to promote her subscription. "To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans," the spokesman added. It is learned that the creator was planning to make a fortune by selling the video of her sleeping with 1,057 men. However, the explicit video has been removed from Bonnie Blue's subscription site after OnlyFans reportedly said the X-rated clip breached its rules. ‘Put On Your Clothes Now!’ Furious Mother Drags Son out of OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue’s Sex Marathon, Threatens To Call the Police (Watch Viral Video).

Porn Star's Sex Marathon Video Removed From OnlyFans

NEW: OF says they are banning the video of one of their creators having s*x with 1057 men, meaning the creator bedded over 1000 men for no reason. Lmao. L of the year award goes to this woman. The p*rn platform says they couldn't verify the ages of all 1057 guys. The creator… pic.twitter.com/PJvOryjay7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

