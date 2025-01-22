Bonnie Blue is a controversial OnlyFans content creator. Recently, she went viral online after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. Now, in a viral video, we see a furious mother dragging her son out of Bonnie Blue’s sex marathon event, even threatening to call the police if he did not return with her. The young man was waiting for his turn patiently when his mother barges in and confronts her son, realising he was waiting in line to sleep with the adult star, Bonnie Blue. She confronts him and asks him to put his clothes on. The man then picks up his coat and leaves along with his mother. The interaction between the mother and son was captured on camera, and the video, ever since it was uploaded online, has gone viral. Watch the video below. Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

Son Dragged From Bonnie Blue Event by Furious Mother

this mom pulled up to Bonnie Blue’s event to take her son home 😭 pic.twitter.com/jb6S5120J3 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 21, 2025

