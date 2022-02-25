Old memories are always fun to watch, right? But a recent viral reel shows that at times memories can be scary! Brazilian musician DJ Alok had finished a beautiful day snowboarding in France. When he decided to re-watch his recorded video, he was left in horror as he saw a huge grizzly bear running towards him from behind as he sped down the slope. Alok shared the scary clip on Instagram with a caption that read. "Watch until the end. I was watching some videos of the trip and this day was crazy!". Monitor Lizard at Thailand Restaurant Leaves Woman Screaming and Crying, Watch Viral Video of Her Climbing Chair in Fear!

Watch The Clip, Right Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok (@alok)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)