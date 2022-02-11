Imagine a giant lizard in an eatery? Sounds unusual and petrifying, right? A sort of similar incident happened in a Thailand restaurant when a woman spotted a huge scary monitor lizard. Shared on YouTube, the video was shot in Narathiwat, Thailand. It shows a highly terrified woman standing on top of a chair and screaming and crying like a child as a monitor lizard sits right below her. An employee of the food outlet tries to rescue the animal from the place via his footwear. The video was uploaded on Youtube by ViralHog, which has amassed 41,161 views so far. If you get creeped out and hate watching reptile videos, then watch the footage at your own risk! 30-Year-Old Man Attacked By Wild Elephant in Dhubri District of Assam, Viral Video Will Leave You SHOCKED!

Spine-Chilling Footage!

