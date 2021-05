BTS' 'Butter' is finally here and the ARMY cannot Keep calm! BTS' 'Butter' release crushes the YouTube premiere record once again with an estimated 3.89 million concurrent viewers! After the countdown to its premiere, ARMY is finally rejoicing the moment they couldn't wait for any longer. Fans take to Twitter to share their favourite moments.

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Butter' Official MV:

