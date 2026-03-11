A tragic accident in Telangana’s Mancherial district claimed the lives of two daily wage workers who were electrocuted at a petrol pump in Medaripet village of Dandepalli mandal on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred when an iron stand the workers were moving accidentally came into contact with a live 11 kV power line at the fuel station, causing a powerful electric shock. The victims were identified as Salla Laxminarayana, also known as Eddanna, from Medaripet village, and Chandanagari Nagaraju from Velganur village. Both men suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. A third person who was present during the incident reportedly escaped unharmed. Police said the labourers had been hired by a cement trader to move the iron stand for construction work at a nearby house. After being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Luxettipet for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Accident Caught on Camera in Shivamogga: Journalist Anil Kumar Naik Dies After 2-Wheeler Collides Head-On With Another Bike (Watch Video).

Iron Stand Hits 11 kV Line, Two Workers Electrocuted in Mancherial (Disturbing Visuals)

Distrubing visual ⚠️ Every day Indian infrastructure discovers a new way to kill you. Final Destination is real here, guyspic.twitter.com/WhowBjPttR — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) March 11, 2026

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