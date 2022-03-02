The 19th Korean Music Awards for the year 2022, has announced its winner. No doubt, the world-famous septet has again proved themselves with their talent and determination. BTS won the Daesang (grand prize) and was declared as the Artist of the Year, marking their third overall time winning the award. Korean Music Awards focuses on musical achievement as its primary criterion. BTS Announces Four New Dates for ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour, Concert to Continue With April Dates in Las Vegas.

Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the “Musician of the Year” Daesang at the 2022 Korean Music Awards (KMA)! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RpuFv3Obyu — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 1, 2022

