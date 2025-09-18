Netflix has given fans a first look at the making of One Piece live-action Season 2 with a one-minute-18-second video. The clip shows Inaki Godoy’s Luffy and his Straw Hat crew back on set as they prepare to sail into the dangerous Grand Line. Season 2 will expand the world of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga, with the Straw Hats arriving in Logue Town and facing off against Baroque Works agents. The upcoming season will welcome several new cast members, including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha and Callum Kerr as Smoker. Returning stars include Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the new season is set to premiere in 2026. ‘One Piece’ Season 2 First Look Out, Streaming Giant Netflix Renews Manga Adventure Series for 3rd Season (Watch Video)

Watch ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Sneak Peek:

