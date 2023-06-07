The wildfire in Canada had a drastic effect on the nearby cities. The effect of the nearby wildfires is so terrifying that it's turning the sky orange, as per the video shared by @WeatherNation on Twitter. The sky in the city of Ottawa, Canada, appears orange in colour as the result of the massive wildfires in the nearby regions which is making the air quality dip. Nova Scotia Fire Videos: Thousands Evacuated, Houses Damaged As Massive Wildfires Ravage Through Canadian Province.

Here's the Video of the Ottawa Sky:

🤧🤧 Nearby wildfire smoke is turning the sky orange in Ottawa, Canada. When the air is an abnormal color, it's hazardous to anybody (beyond those with respiratory issues). #Canada #smoke pic.twitter.com/INUT34mMaJ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 6, 2023

