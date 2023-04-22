Videos went viral on social media platforms showing male politicians in Canada parading in hot pink high heels during the annual event to raise awareness about violence against women. Members of Canada's Parliament donned the heels as part of the "Hope in High Heels" event sponsored by Halton Women's Place, a women's shelter in Ontario, to bring awareness to violence targeting women. Pink, stereotypically the colour representing females, was donned by male lawmakers. Several videos of the event has gone viral on social media. Man Punches Two Women on Chest in Broad Daylight After They Gave Money to a Homeless Person, Old Disturbing Video Goes Viral Again.

Canadian Lawmakers Wear Pink Heels

Politicians in Canada are wearing pink heels to fight against violence against women 🤦‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/vSYlri9P0k — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2023

🇨🇦👚👠🪭💝 Shocking Pink Part II The world is going crazy.. Canadian politicians 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 have decided to fight "against gender violence" by wearing pink high heels. The video was published by the Minister of Transport of Canada ☪️ 🕌 🕋 Omar Alhabra 👅 🍌 pic.twitter.com/DOmfsoJFoY — Adele Beranic k. (@beranic_k) April 21, 2023

