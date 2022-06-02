“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow.” Well, ALMOST only to be left rubbing hands in the end. The Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is a free man and also $15million richer at the end of the gruelling six-week-long defamation case against his ex-wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard. A Virginia jury found Amber Heard guilty of defaming her former husband and that she acted 'with malice.' The verdict got Johnny Depp fans overjoyed and it would be safe to say the celebrations will not stop with just 'mega pint of wine.' Twitterverse has erupted in joy with netizens trending 'Captain Jack Sparrow' to celebrate Johnny Depp's big win.

And You Failed

You all will remember this day as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow 💥#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppGotJustice pic.twitter.com/u9tG0x8Wil — William J Moriarty 🔥🇨🇲 (@BafriBaiye) June 2, 2022

Aye Aye Captain

Gentlemen! Milady! This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow. pic.twitter.com/JWnDpHZmdE — Chris Daramola📸 (@Chrisdaramola) June 2, 2022

Dream On

nobody can catch CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0HrSkrTHVi — thandi goli 😎 (@thandi_goli66) June 2, 2022

This Scene Is Love

Justice Is Served

Ladies & Gentlemen our Captain Jack Sparrow is back. JUSTICE IS SERVED#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/awca1JZoxw — M Idrees (@m_idrees_) June 2, 2022

He Did

#JusticeServedForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack Sparrow showed us that men suffered from Domestic Violence too and that truth will always prevails at the end. https://t.co/LfJFAcBBQX — 💕LittleSavantGurl28 (@LittleSavant_28) June 2, 2022

She Didn't

YES YES YES

"the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow" #JohnnyDepp YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/QTWb5SW7YW — hozzzaa (@hozzzaa) June 1, 2022

