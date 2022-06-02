“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow.” Well, ALMOST only to be left rubbing hands in the end. The Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is a free man and also $15million richer at the end of the gruelling six-week-long defamation case against his ex-wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard. A Virginia jury found Amber Heard guilty of defaming her former husband and that she acted 'with malice.' The verdict got Johnny Depp fans overjoyed and it would be safe to say the celebrations will not stop with just 'mega pint of wine.' Twitterverse has erupted in joy with netizens trending 'Captain Jack Sparrow' to celebrate Johnny Depp's big win.
And You Failed
You all will remember this day as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow 💥#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppGotJustice pic.twitter.com/u9tG0x8Wil
— William J Moriarty 🔥🇨🇲 (@BafriBaiye) June 2, 2022
Aye Aye Captain
Gentlemen! Milady! This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow. pic.twitter.com/JWnDpHZmdE
— Chris Daramola📸 (@Chrisdaramola) June 2, 2022
Dream On
nobody can catch CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0HrSkrTHVi
— thandi goli 😎 (@thandi_goli66) June 2, 2022
This Scene Is Love
Gentlemen,My "LADY" ..You will always remember this is the day you almost CAUGHT Captain Jack Sparrow.😎#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/5DRAMc0zPn
— Ms.Mitchy (@mitchy8889) June 2, 2022
Justice Is Served
Ladies & Gentlemen our Captain Jack Sparrow is back. JUSTICE IS SERVED#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/awca1JZoxw
— M Idrees (@m_idrees_) June 2, 2022
He Did
Captain Jack Sparrow showed us that men suffered from Domestic Violence too and that truth will always prevails at the end. https://t.co/LfJFAcBBQX
— 💕LittleSavantGurl28 (@LittleSavant_28) June 2, 2022
She Didn't
Amber Heard will always remember this as the day she almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow..
.#amberheard #jhonnydepp #JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #memes
— Sarcastic Being (@sarcasticbeingg) June 2, 2022
YES YES YES
"the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow" #JohnnyDepp YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/QTWb5SW7YW
— hozzzaa (@hozzzaa) June 1, 2022
