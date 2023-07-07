Vikram Batra, often known as 'Shershah' or the 'Kargil Hero,' was an Indian Army commander who made a significant contribution during the 1999 Kargil War. He was born on September 9, 1974, in Himachal Pradesh. He was a brave soldier who lost his life during Kargil War in 1999. As we observe his 24th death anniversary, netizens shared heartfelt messages on social media to pay tribute to the brave heart. Indian Army Uniform Change: Military Decides Brigadiers and Above Rank Officers To Have Common Uniform From August 1, No Changes for Colonels.

Tales of Captain Vikram Batra’s valour will forever be a part of folklore. His courage, leadership and sacrifice forced the enemies to retreat and run away. Remembering #KargilHero and youth icon, Capt. Vikram Batra PVC on his martyrdom day. #VikramBatra #YehDilMangeMore pic.twitter.com/sH4rzTVoQs — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 7, 2023

Remembering captain #VikramBatra on his punyatithi, a symbol of bravery and inspiration. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B11zbRMgRa — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 7, 2023

#VikramBatra #KargilWar Remembering the Bravest Kargil Hero Vikram Batra sir on his punyatithi🙏🏻 Never Forget that the blood is on Barkha Dutt too who carried a sat-phone with her & leaked info to enemies Even army officers with sat-phones were not present in conflict zones pic.twitter.com/xqDpp2clTD — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) July 7, 2023

