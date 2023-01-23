PM Narendra Modi made the decision to rename the Andaman & Nicobar islands after 21 winners of the Param Vir Chakra. Sidharth Malhotra was overjoyed to hear the news as he got the opportunity to play one of the winners, Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty also commented on the news. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ajay Devgn Congratulates Suniel and Mana Shetty for Their Daughter's Marriage.

Ajay Devgn

The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra

The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 23, 2023

Suniel Shetty

Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind#ParakramDivas — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar

What a remarkable way to honour Param Vir Chakra winners. Saluting their bravery and sacrifices. #IndiaHonoursParamveers. https://t.co/hiZEDubatZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2023

