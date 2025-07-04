Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron recently sat down with Alex Cooper (Alexandra Cooper), podcaster and host of the Call Her Daddy show, and her appearance is making headlines and how! The 49-year-old, on being asked to give sex tips for the girls, the Hollywood star began humbly and admitted to finding “freedom in her forties.” Charlize went on to reveal quite a bit about her sex life, having three one-night stands in her lifetime so far, including her recent entanglement with a 26-year-old. The Atomic Blonde actress said, "I am the last person to ask, I am like sounding very cocky here but I think, because I have found this freedom in my forties, where I am like - Oh my god, so, I just want to say this in this perspective - I probably had three one-night stand in my entire life, but I did just recently f**k a 26-year-old and it was really f**king amazing and I have never done that, and I was like, oh this is great [sic]." She spoke about “having orgasm and that your man is going to like that.” Well, her comments did not match the vibe check for many, including American journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly, who, interestingly, was played by Charlize Theron in the biographical drama Bombshell (2019). Megyn found Charlize’s comments to be “vulgar.” You can watch Megyn Kelly react to Charlize Theron’s viral comments made on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Charlize Theron Admits to Having 'Three One-Night Stand in Entire Life' and More!

Watch Megyn Kelly React to Charlize Theron Viral Podcast Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)