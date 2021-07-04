Charmed by a women-run Petrol station in Delhi, the German ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, praised their efforts on Twitter. The Bharat Petroleum station in Shantipath is run by 22 women in three shifts. Quite taken with their professionalism, he called them friendly, professional and charming.

Have you heard about all-women petrol stations in Delhi? Well, here is maybe the one known to most - Bharat Petroleum @BPCLimited Shantipath run solely by women (22 in 3 shifts). Great talking to them! All so friendly, professional with warm smiles😊. Nothing women can’t do!♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tf1uXHfFmw — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) July 4, 2021

