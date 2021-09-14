German Ambassodor to India, Walter J Lindner, on Tuesday extended wishes to the people of the country on the Hindi Diwas 2021. Lindner posted a video in Hindi on his official Twitter handle to greet Indian people. The German Ambassador also thanked his tutor Prahlad Kumar for improving his Hindi. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on September 14. During this, conferences, seminars, discussions etc. are organised in schools, colleges and other literary institutions in the country where many dignitaries express their views on Hindi Day

Tweet By Walter J Lindner:

Aaj hindee divas hai! आप सबको #हिन्दी दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ! मेरी हिन्दी अब काफ़ी बेहतर है l मैं इसके लिए अपने शिक्षक @prahladkumar98k का आभारी हूँ, और उन्हें धन्यवाद बोलना चाहता हूँ l आपका दिन बहुत शुभ हो l 👏🏼🇮🇳🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/83tMBFxuGG — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) September 14, 2021

