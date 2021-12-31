Chennai witnessed heavy rains with strong winds on Thursday due to which an orange alert was issued for the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, Chennai received about 13 cm of rainfall. Several videos of waterlogged Chennai emerged on the internet, however, in one instance, a portion of the roof collapsed at VR Mall in Anna Nagar due to heavy rains.

Portion of roof collapses at VR Mall in Anna Nagar due to heavy rains#chennairains #ChennaiRains2021 @abplivenews pic.twitter.com/8mraIiEWoR — Bharathi S. P. (@aadhirabharathi) December 30, 2021

