Bilaspur, February 1: A Bilaspur resident narrowly escaped injury on Saturday after an underground pipe burst inside his home in the Gokuldham area of Uslapur, Chhattisgarh. Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the floor suddenly cracked, releasing a powerful jet of water just inches from where the homeowner was standing. Reports indicate the incident, which occurred on January 31, was triggered by heavy borewell drilling in a neighboring plot. The drilling likely caused an underground pressure imbalance, leading to the rupture. While the homeowner survived the "close shave" without physical harm, the residence was flooded within seconds. The extent of property damage remains unclear. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst: Hundreds of Litres of Water Wasted in Koparkhairne After Pipeline Bursts in Koparkhairne, Video Surfaces.

Floor Bursts as High-Pressure Water Erupts in Residential Home

बताएँ कैसा लगेगा अगर अचानक ऐसा किसी के घर में हो जाए ? छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक घर में अचानक पानी निकल आया। बगल के प्लांट में बोरिंग हो रहा था pic.twitter.com/iw2CcwSEbR — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Narendra Nath Mishra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

