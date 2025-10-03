A water pipeline under the Amrut scheme burst in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai, on Friday, October 3, causing hundreds of litres of potable water to be wasted. A video of the incident circulating online shows a powerful jet of water gushing uncontrollably from the damaged pipeline, drenching the nearby road and surrounding area. The sudden burst has raised concerns about possible disruptions in the water supply to adjacent localities. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the rupture or the timeline for repairs. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst Causes Water Cut: Water Supply to Kharghar, Kamothe and Other Areas Suspended for 24 Hours After Morbe Dam Pipeline Bursts Near Marble Market; Video Surfaces.

Water Pipeline Bursts in Koparkhairne

